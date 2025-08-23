Schoolboy killed in Moulvibazar bike crash

A schoolboy was killed and another injured in a motorcycle accident in Moulvibazar on Saturday morning.

The deceased was identified as Amit Dutta, son of Asit Dutta, while the injured was his neighbour Sourav.

According to police and family sources, Amit took his uncle’s motorcycle without permission around 7 am. While riding on Dak Bibhag Road in Moulvibazar town, he lost control and collided with an electric pole, leaving both severely injured.

They were rushed to the 250-bed Sadar Hospital, where doctors declared Amit dead.

Amit was a candidate for the SSC examination in 2026.

Gazi Md. Mahbubur Rahman, officer-in-charge (OC)of Moulvibazar Sadar Model Police Station, said that the body was handed over to the family after a post-mortem examination.