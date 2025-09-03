Bangladesh vs Netherlands: 3rd T20I called off due to heavy rain

The third and final T20I between Bangladesh and the Netherlands has been officially called off due to persistent heavy rain, resulting in a no-result at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.

The match was abandoned without the Netherlands getting a chance to start their innings.

Earlier in the first innings, Bangladesh finished on 164-4 in 18.2 overs. Litton was the top scorer with an impressive 73 runs.

With the regular openers rested, Liton Das and Saif Hassan opened the innings. While Saif failed to capitalise on his opportunity, scoring just 12 runs off 8 balls, Litton was in full flow at the other end.

His explosive start was halted by the first rain interruption in the fifth over, which lasted for about 30 minutes.

After the break, the pitch seemed to slow down, making it difficult for the other batsmen to score. However, Litton stood firm, reaching his fifty in just 27 balls.

While Litton batted with ease, Towhid Hridoy (9 off 14) and Shamim Hossain (21 off 19) struggled to find momentum.

Towards the end of the innings, Nurul Hasan Sohan and Jaker Ali provided a much-needed acceleration with quick-fire knocks. Sohan remained unbeaten on 22 from 11 balls and Jaker contributed a valuable 20 runs from 13 balls.

The second rain delay struck during the 19th over and despite a half-hour wait, the match could not resume, bringing the innings to an end.

Having secured the series in the first two matches by easily chasing low targets, Bangladesh’s decision to bat first was a strategic move to test their batting lineup and gain confidence ahead of the Asia Cup.