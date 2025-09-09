Nepal: Protesters set fire to home of resigned PM Oli

Protests in Nepal have turned increasingly violent, with demonstrators setting fire to the private residence of resigned Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli on Tuesday, September 9.

The incident took place in Balkot, near the capital Kathmandu, where a large crowd gathered demanding accountability for Monday’s deadly incident.

As tensions flared, angry protesters torched the prime minister’s home. On the same day, in the Naikap area, demonstrators also set fire to the residence of former Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak, who had resigned just a day earlier on Monday, September 8. His house was reportedly completely destroyed in the fire, with a large number of protesters still stationed at the scene.

To disperse the crowds, police fired tear gas, although authorities claimed security forces had been instructed to show restraint and were not permitted to open fire. However, eyewitnesses reported hearing gunshots, and several people were reportedly shot during the chaos.

Meanwhile, the unrest is spreading across the country, with incidents of stone-throwing and arson targeting the homes and properties of political leaders. As the violence continues, Nepal’s political situation is becoming increasingly unstable.