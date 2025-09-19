Bangladesh U-17 dominates Nepal 4-0 in SAFF U-17 Championship opener

The Bangladesh U-17 national football team delivered an impressive performance in their opening match of the SAFF U-17 Championship, securing a dominant 4-0 victory over Nepal at the Racecourse Ground in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

Bangladesh took control of the game early, with Saabir Islam scoring the opener in the 30th minute. The second half saw a flurry of goals as Opu Rahman doubled the lead just after the break in the 48th minute. Within minutes, Mohammad Arif extended the advantage with a third goal in the 50th minute. Finally, Mohammad Manik sealed the commanding win with a fourth goal in the 67th minute.

From start to finish, Bangladesh maintained complete dominance, with Nepal struggling to pose any significant threat. The result leaves Bangladesh in a strong position as they prepare to face host Sri Lanka in their final group match on September 21. A draw in that match would be enough for Bangladesh to secure a spot in the semifinals.

Earlier in the tournament, Nepal had beaten Sri Lanka 2-0 in their opener.

The competition features seven South Asian nations: Bangladesh, defending champions India, Pakistan, Bhutan, Nepal, Maldives, and host Sri Lanka. The teams are divided into two groups in the regional tournament.

Bangladesh U-17 Squad:

Alif Rahman Imtiaz, Tasin Saheb, Chandro Saha, Ikramul Islam, Azam Khan, Md Raj, Sabbir Islam, Shadat Hossain, Tarek Hossain, Ishan Habib Riduan, Kamal Merdha, Namul Huda Faisal (captain), Md Manik, Rifat Kazi, Ashik, Opu Rahman, Ruhul Amin Akash, Akash Ahmed, Mohin Ahmmed, Md Arif, Bayzit Bostami, Mahin Miah Sojib, Akash Ahammad.