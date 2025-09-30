HAAB announces 3 private hajj packages

Like the government, three packages for next year’s hajj have been announced under private management.

Hajj Agencies Association of Bangladesh (HAAB) Secretary General Farid Ahmed Majumder announced the packages at a press conference at a hotel in the capital’s Nayapaltan area on Tuesday.

Under the private management, Tk 7,50,000 has been set for special package, Tk 5,50,000 for general package and Tk 5,10,000 for affordable package.

The price of the general Hajj package was hiked by Tk 27,000 from last year.

Regarding the price increase, Farid said, ”The price of the Hajj packages has been set in accordance with the cost of providing the package last year as the final cost analysis for the Saudi phase has yet to be determined.”

”This year, as the payment of the Qurbani money on the Nusuk Masar platform is mandatory, the Qurbani payment has been included in the government and private packages. The airfare for the pilgrims has also been calculated excluding taxes and charges on the Bangladesh side,” he added.

Earlier on Sunday, the government introduced three packages for performing Hajj under government management.