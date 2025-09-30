Barcelona winger Lamine Yamal aims to build Ballon d’Or case in Champions League clash against PSG

Barcelona winger Lamine Yamal, who nearly became the youngest ever Ballon d’Or winner last week at just 18, has a prime opportunity to strengthen his claim for next year’s award in Wednesday’s Champions League match against Paris Saint-Germain.

PSG’s star Ousmane Dembele, the current Ballon d’Or winner, is sidelined through injury and will miss the game at the Olympic Stadium, leaving Yamal to take center stage.

Last season, the then 17-year-old was instrumental in Barcelona’s run to the Champions League semi-finals. Despite stellar performances against Inter Milan, the team fell short, missing a chance to face PSG in the final after the French side triumphed over Inter to win their first Champions League title.

Yamal has promised to bring the trophy back to Barcelona, who have not won it since 2015, during the era of Lionel Messi.

While Yamal’s talent remains immense and continues to grow, Barcelona showed signs of improvement even in his absence last season. This season, however, the team has struggled when he’s not on the pitch, relying heavily on his presence. Notably, they recently won five consecutive games, with the first four coming without the teenager.

After recovering from a groin injury, Yamal returned to action against Real Sociedad on Sunday in La Liga and made an immediate impact. Coming on in the 58th minute, he quickly set up Robert Lewandowski for the winning goal, energizing the fans.

“His presence on the pitch is a threat,” said Real Sociedad coach Sergio Francisco. “He’s showing every day he’s the best player in the world. It’s a treat to watch him.”

Yamal’s return was a boost for Barcelona during a tough week that saw injuries to Joan Garcia, Raphinha, Fermin Lopez, and Gavi. Additionally, the club was denied permission to return to their renovated Camp Nou by the city council, forcing them to host the Real Sociedad game elsewhere.

Coach Hansi Flick praised Yamal’s return: “I’m happy to have him back, he showed it directly, his outstanding strength to create chances and provide the final pass. It’s good to have him back.”

Despite being just 18, Yamal has already made over 100 appearances for Barcelona, scoring 27 goals and winning two La Liga titles since his debut at 15 in 2023. The Spain international also won Euro 2024 shortly after turning 17 and has drawn comparisons to Barcelona legend Lionel Messi.

This season, Yamal inherited the iconic number 10 shirt, worn by club greats such as Diego Maradona and Ronaldinho.

While Messi didn’t win his first Ballon d’Or until age 22—and Brazil’s Ronaldo remains the youngest winner at 21—Yamal’s early rise suggests he could break records if he claims the award in 2026 or 2027.

“You have to climb to get to the top,” Yamal wrote on Instagram after missing out on this year’s award. Facing PSG in the Champions League could be his first step on that climb.