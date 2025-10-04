Muslim Charity Run on 12th October: Preparations underway, community in festive mood

3 October 2025: The Muslim Charity Run, the biggest event of the summer at the East London Mosque, is celebrating its 12th anniversary this year. The 12th Charity Run will be held at Victoria Park in East London on Sunday, 12 October. Extensive preparations are underway to make the charity run a success. A large number of people are registering their names every day.

A press briefing was organized on this occasion at the London Muslim Centre on Friday afternoon, 3 October. The chairman of the East London Mosque, Dr. Abdul Hai Murshed, CEO Junaid Ahmed, Senior Imam Syed Anisul Haque and Fundraising Manager Tajammul Ali spoke at the event.

In a press briefing, the community’s boys, men of all ages, and girls under 12 years of age were invited to gather at Victoria Park by 9:30 am on Sunday, October 12.

Mosque chairman Dr Abdul Hayee Murshed said, “We expect more than 1,500 people to participate in this year’s charity run. However, participating does not mean that you have to run, you will come to the park with your family and encourage the participants as spectators.” He said that this is not just a charity run, it is a big festival of the community. Along with men and boys of all ages, girls under 12 years of age will also be able to participate this time. He said, “We are hopeful that Allah will share the reward that you will earn by participating in the charity run, even if you stand in the audience queue.”

Mosque CEO Junaid Ahmed said, “We have been able to collect 1.2 million pounds so far through the Muslim Charity Run.” Last year (2024) alone, 35 organizations raised more than 195,000 in charity runs.

He said that the effectiveness of the Muslim Charity Run is not limited to just running and fundraising, but more than a hundred runners who participated in this charity run have subsequently participated in various local and national marathons. We hope that on October 12, the people of the community will gather at Victoria Park with their families and enjoy the festivities. He said that this run is not just fun, but by participating in it regularly, people are getting used to living a healthy lifestyle.

Imam Syed Anisul Haque said that Islam is not limited to just sitting in the mosque and worshipping or inviting people to Islam. Rather, we can do Islamic work in various ways. Participating in the Muslim Charity Run is also an Islamic act. Because through this charity run, we are able to create awareness among people about healthy living as well as build unity among the people of the community. Moreover, if the intention of the people is right, then he earns reward in every step.

Fundraising Manager Tajammul Ali called on those interested in participating in the charity run to register their names as soon as possible. He called on everyone to gather at Victoria Park by 9:30 am on Sunday, October 12, so that they can participate in the warm-up session before the main race starts.

He said that those interested can register their names on behalf of any charity by paying a fee of just 10 pounds and raise funds. In exchange for this 10 pounds, they will be given a branded T-shirt of the Muslim Charity Run, medals, winners’ trophies and other logistical services. The charity run will have various stalls for children, including bouncy castles, bungee runs, gladiator games, football shooting.

Note that the partners and sponsors of this year’s charity run include Amanahfai, London Marathon, Human Appeal, Sunnah Mask, Sarkar Solicitors, Quran Bound, Global Ehsan Relief, M.A.T.W Project, Muslim Help UK, Salam Charity, Agosh UK, Human Relief Foundation, GRT UK, Muslim Charity, Al Khair Foundation, Help Yatim and Muslim Aid.