Germany sees Bangladesh as promising investment hub: Amir Khasru

BNP Standing Committee Member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury has said that Germany considers Bangladesh a potential destination for future investments, provided the country ensures political stability and holds credible elections.

“Germany sees Bangladesh as a promising country for investment. But to attract foreign investment, a stable political environment and a government elected through an acceptable process are essential,” he said during a press conference held at BNP Chairperson’s office in Gulshan on Thursday.

The press briefing followed a meeting between senior BNP leaders and the newly appointed German Ambassador to Bangladesh, Dr. Rüdiger Lotz.

Amir Khasru said the discussions with the ambassador covered a range of topics, including trade, investment and cultural cooperation between the two countries.

Particular emphasis was placed on joint skill development programmes, especially in sectors like information technology, manufacturing, and artificial intelligence.

Addressing questions about National Consensus Commission, Khasru stressed the importance of upholding the agreements already reached by political parties.

“We must move forward based on the consensus achieved in the July Charter. While some of our proposals did not gain full support, we accepted that. Likewise, other parties must also honour the existing consensus,” he said.

When asked about a recent gathering of diplomats at the residence of Saber Hossain Chowdhury, a senior Awami League leader, Khasru responded, “Where diplomats choose to meet is their concern, not ours. We are not worried about it.”

The BNP delegation at the meeting with German envoy was led by Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir.

Other senior figures present included Standing Committee Member Dr Abdul Moyeen Khan, International Affairs Adviser Humayun Kabir, Organising Secretary Shama Obaed and Amir Khasru himself.