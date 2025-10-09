Wayward batting costs Bangladesh as Afghanistan take 1-0 lead in ODI series

A poor batting display saw Bangladesh slump to a five-wicket defeat against Afghanistan in the opening game of the three-match ODI series at the Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

Despite half-centuries from captain Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Towhid Hridoy, Bangladesh collapsed dramatically, losing six wickets for just 67 runs to be bowled out for 221 in 48.5 overs. Afghanistan chased down the target with 17 balls to spare, finishing on 226-5 in 47.1 overs to take a 1-0 lead in the series.

Bangladesh had earlier dominated Afghanistan in the T20 format, winning four consecutive matches, but the Afghans responded strongly in the longer format. Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Rahmat Shah led the charge with measured half-centuries, scoring 50 each. The duo added a crucial 78-run stand for the third wicket after Afghanistan were briefly unsettled at 58-2.

Azmatullah Omarzai played a key all-round role, taking 3-40 with the ball and then contributing a vital 40 off 44 balls to carry Afghanistan closer to the target. Captain Hashmatullah Shahidi remained unbeaten on 33 and guided his team home alongside Mohammad Nabi, who sealed the win with a six.

Earlier, Bangladesh’s decision to bat first did not pay off. Miraz, who top-scored with 60 off 87 balls, and Hridoy, who struck 56, added 101 runs for the fourth wicket after a shaky start. However, both fell in quick succession, triggering a collapse. Rashid Khan, who finished with 3-38, dismissed both set batters and also removed Nurul Hasan Sohan.

Debutant Saif Hassan showed some promise with 26 off 37 before falling to Naangeyalia Kharote. Bangladesh’s top-order had earlier stumbled against a disciplined Afghan pace attack, with Omarzai removing both Tanzid Hasan Tamim (10) and Najmul Hossain Shanto (2) to reduce them to 25-2.

Once Miraz and Hridoy were back in the pavilion, Bangladesh’s lower order folded under pressure. Omarzai and AM Ghazanfar (2-55) cleaned up the tail, restricting Bangladesh well below the 280-run target they had hoped for.

Tanzim Hasan Sakib was the standout bowler for Bangladesh, finishing with 3-31, including the wicket of Omarzai. But Afghanistan’s composed batting display ensured they reached the target comfortably, setting up an early lead in the series.