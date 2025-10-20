Haji Salim, son remanded in murder case

A Dhaka court on Monday granted a four-day remand for former lawmaker Haji Salim and his son Solaiman Salim in a case filed over the killing of scrap trader Monir during last year’s anti-discrimination movement.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate GM Farhan Ishtiak passed the order after hearing from both sides. Shahbagh Police Sub-Inspector Mainul Islam Khan Pulak, the investigation officer, had sought a 10-day remand for each accused, while the defence sought bail and dismissal of the remand plea.

According to the case statement, on August 5, 2014, Monir joined the protest in the Chankharpool area under Shahbagh Police Station, where he was allegedly shot dead. His wife, Rozina Akter, filed a murder case on March 14, naming 351 people and 500 unidentified others.

Police arrested Haji Salim on September 2, 2024, and Solaiman Salim on November 14 the same year. Both have since been remanded in several related cases.