MyTV Chairman Nasir Uddin, son Touhid Afridi shown arrested

A Metropolitan Magistrate on Monday ordered the formal arrest of private TV channel MyTV Chairman Nasir Uddin Shathi and his son, content creator Touhid Afridi, in a case over attempted murder filed with Badda Police Station.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate GM Farhan Ishtiak issued the order after hearing on a petition filed by the investigation officer, Sub-Inspector Golam Kibria Khan.

Earlier, the two were produced before the court under tight police security, wearing helmets, bulletproof vests and handcuffs.

According to the case statement, on July 20 last year, during the ‘July Movement,’ complainant Durjoy joined a protest in the U-loop area of Middle Badda. He was allegedly attacked and shot, leaving him blind in both eyes and critically injured. Bystanders later rescued him and took him to a hospital.

Durjoy filed the case on November 20, 2024, accusing former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and 90 others in the case.