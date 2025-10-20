If BNP comes to power, MPO teachers to bring under nationalism: BNP

BNP Joint Secretary General Shahid Uddin Chowdhury Annie on Monday expressed solidarity with the ongoing movement of MPO-listed teachers at Central Shaheed Minar.

”If BNP comes to power, it will include teachers under nationalism.”

Annie urged the government to accept the teachers’ logical demands.

”The interim government has already expressed solidarity with the teachers’demand.But the teachers did not get 20 percent, five per cent house rent is not enough, special consideration needs to be given. But now no work can be done which harms people.”

The BNP leader thanked teachers for smoothly observing the movement.

Shahid Uddin Chowdhury Annie added, ”BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman has expressed solidarity with your demands in principle. Among the solidarity we have given the most importance to the fair demands of teachers, job benefits, and national security.”