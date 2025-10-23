Bangladesh replicate sixes record in ODI

Bangladesh hit 14 sixes against West Indies in the series-deciding third match at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Thursday, equalling the effort of smashing the most sixes in their ODI history.

They also hit the same number of sixes against Zimbabwe in 2020 at Sylhet, a match in which Liton Das and Tamim Iqbal shared 292 runs in their opening stand.

This is the highest number of sixes they hit against West Indies, eclipsing their previous 12 sixes in 2024.

Openers Saif Hasan, 6, and Soumya Sarkar, 4, on Thursday hit 10 sixes between them in their 176-run opening stand, which was the side’s second-best opening partnership behind Tamim and Liton’s 292.

Soumya struck 86 off 91 balls, while Saif played a 72-ball 80-run knock.

Najmul Hossain Shanto also hammered three sixes in his 44-run knock, while Nurul Hasan Sohan, who made 16 not out, hit one six, making it 14 for Bangladesh.