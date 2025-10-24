Case filed against Hasina, Hamid, Quader, 172 others

A case of attempted murder has been filed in Bogura against former President Abdul Hamid, former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, former Bridge Minister Obaidul Quader, and 172 others, more than 14 months after the incident.

The case was lodged with Bogura Sadar Police Station on October 22 by Md. Araf, son of Mizanur Rahman of Nataipara, Bogura.

Around 250–300 others have been named as unknown defendants.

Bogura Sadar Police Station officer-in-charge Hasan Basir confirmed the matter.

Other notable accused include former ITC Minister Junaid Ahmed Palak, former Education Minister Dipu Moni, former Home Minister Asaduzzaman Kamal, former MPs and Bogura Awami League leaders, doctors, UP chairmen, councillors, and clinic owners from Bogura and surrounding districts.

According to the complaint, on August 3, 2024, Md. Araf and several student activists participating in an anti-discrimination movement were attacked on Dattabari Boro Gola Road in Bogura by the accused, who were armed with sticks, rods, hockey sticks, knives, firearms, and makeshift weapons. Araf was shot 43 times and severely injured. He alleges he was denied hospital treatment initially and only received care after the government’s fall on August 5, 2024.

OC Hasan Basir said that the matter will be investigated and necessary actions will be taken.