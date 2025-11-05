NCP to release list of candidates by Nov 15

Jatiya Nagorik Party (NCP) will release the list of the candidates by November 15, said the party convener Nahid Islam on Wednesday.

While visiting the family of late freedom fighter Gazi Salahuddin in Godnail, Narayangan, Nahis said, ”Any coalition would have to be based on ideological alignment. If any party supports our reform proposals under the July Charter, we may consider forming an alliance.”

He added, will published the primary list within November 15.’

”I urge the government to support for the injured and martyred family members. Many need long-term treatment. Let us not forget them amidst the election bustle.”

Nahid Islam said, ”Those with muscle power, black money, and local godfather influence dominate elections in today’s politics. But the NCP will challenge that toxic culture.”