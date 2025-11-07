Fakhrul calls Nov 7 a turning point in country’s progress

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has described November 7 as a pivotal moment in country’s history, marking the day when patriotic soldiers and citizens thwarted authoritarian plots and restored the nation’s popular leadership under Shaheed President Ziaur Rahman.

On the occasion of Revolution and Solidarity Day on Friday, Mirza Fakhrul made these remarks while paying respects at the grave of BNP founder Shaheed President Ziaur Rahman at Sher-e-Bangla Nagar in the capital.

He said that on November 7, 1975, patriotic soldiers and citizens united to foil authoritarian conspiracies and freed Ziaur Rahman from house arrest, entrusting him with the responsibility of running the state.

“This was a turning point in Bangladesh’s progress,” he remarked. “Zia transitioned the country from one-party Bakshal system to multi-party democracy, ensured judicial independence and protected citizens’ rights.”

Mirza Fakhrul added that during Ziaur Rahman’s four-year tenure, the country saw profound reforms in both political and economic spheres. He established multi-party democracy, ensured press freedom, guaranteed judicial independence through the formation of Judicial Council and introduced a free-market economy.

These foundations, Fakhrul said, set Bangladesh on a path toward a prosperous and democratic future.

He further stated that despite ongoing conspiracies in the post-uprising period, Revolution and Solidarity Day continues to guide Bangladesh toward building a truly democratic and prosperous nation, ensuring citizens’ voting rights and access to justice.

The event was attended by BNP Standing Committee members Mirza Abbas, Abdul Moyeen Khan, Salahuddin Ahmed, Dr. AZM Zahid Hossain and others.