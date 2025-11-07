Remittance hits $584M in first 5 days of Nov

Bangladesh received remittances worth $584 million in the first five days of November, averaging $116.8 million per day, according to Bangladesh Bank Executive Director and Spokesperson Arif Hossain Khan.

He said that the inflow during the same period last year was $421 million, indicating a significant year-on-year increase.

On November 5 alone, expatriates sent $123 million in remittances. From July to November 5 of the current fiscal year, the country received a total of $10.733 billion, marking a 14.7% growth compared to the same period last year.

In the previous months, Bangladesh received $2.563 billion in October, $2.685 billion in September, $2.421 billion in August, and $2.478 billion in July.

During the 2024–25 fiscal year, expatriates sent a record $30.32 billion in remittances — the highest ever received in a single fiscal year in Bangladesh’s history.