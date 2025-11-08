UK seeks Danish inspiration to shake up immigration system

The Home Secretary is set to announce a major shake-up of the immigration and asylum system later this month, the BBC has learned.

Shabana Mahmood will model some of her new measures on the Danish system – seen as one of the toughest in Europe.

It is understood officials have been looking at Denmark’s tighter rules on family reunion and restricting most refugees to a temporary stay in the country.

Mahmood wants to reduce incentives that draw people to the UK, while making it easier to expel those with no right to be in the country.

But some in her party are against going down the Danish route, with one left-wing Labour MP saying it was too “hardcore” and contained echoes of the far right.

At the Labour conference in September, Mahmood promised to “do whatever it takes” to regain control of Britain’s borders.

She is impressed that Denmark has driven down the number of successful asylum claims to a 40-year low – with the exception of 2020, amid pandemic travel restrictions.

The BBC has been told that she dispatched senior Home Office officials to Copenhagen last month to study what lessons could be applied to the UK.

In Denmark, refugees who have been personally targeted by a foreign regime are likely to be given protection.

But most people who have been successfully granted asylum when fleeing conflicts are now only allowed to remain in the country on a temporary basis.

When the Danish government decrees their home country is safe, they can be returned.

For those who have been in Denmark for a longer period, the length of time necessary to acquire settlement rights has been extended and conditions – such as being in full-time employment – have been added.

Denmark’s tighter rules for family reunions have also attracted the interest of UK Home Office officials.

If you are a refugee who has been given residency rights in Denmark, both you and your partner who is applying to join you in the country must be 24 or older.

The Danish government says this is to guard against forced marriages.

The partner in Denmark must not have claimed benefits for three years and also has to put up a financial guarantee – and both partners have to pass a Danish language test.

Refugees who live in housing estates designated as “parallel societies” – that is where more than 50% of residents are from what the Danish government considers to be “non-Western” backgrounds – will not be eligible for family reunion at all.

This law, which also allows the state to sell off or demolish those apartment blocks that fall under the “parallel societies” designation, has been controversial. Denmark’s government said it was aimed at improving integration, while a senior adviser to the EU’s top court described it earlier this year as discriminatory on the basis of ethnic origin.

In September, the UK Home Office suspended new applications under the Refugee Family Reunion scheme, pending the drafting of new rules.

The pre-September scheme allowed spouses, partners and dependents under 18 to come to the UK without fulfilling the income and English-language tests that apply to other migrants.

Mahmood is unlikely to go as far as Denmark when she announces the UK’s replacement rules for family reunions, but it seems likely that she will take steps along a more restrictive route.

Last week, the BBC also made the journey to Denmark to find out how their immigration system operates.

Mahmood’s opposite number, Rasmus Stoklund, Denmark’s minister for Immigration and Integration, is a member of Labour’s sister party, the Social Democrats.

He said: “We have tightened our laws in many ways.

“We return more people back home. We have made it quite difficult to have family reunification in Denmark.

“You will get expelled a lot easier if you commit crimes. And we have made different programmes to help people go back home voluntarily.”

There is no indication the UK government would follow the Danish example of offering substantial sums – as much as the equivalent of £24,000 – for asylum seekers to return their country of origin, including making a contribution to the cost of their children’s education.

But some of what Stoklund outlined is being closely scrutinised in the Home Office, the BBC understands.

According to Stoklund, tighter immigration and integration is about protecting the societal nature of Denmark, which is a smaller country with a lower population than the UK.

“We expect people who come here to participate and contribute positively and if they don’t, they aren’t welcome,” he said.

In Denmark – as in the UK – there is a live political debate on whether the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR) makes the expulsion of foreign criminals more difficult.

Like the UK government, Stoklund does not want to leave the ECHR but believes changes could be made.

The Danish government has launched a review into how this could be done and Stoklund agreed he could make common cause with his British counterparts.

“I think it’s very positive every time I hear that other countries have the same concerns and are frustrated the same way as many of us in Denmark are.”

Mahmood is said to be keen to meet Stoklund at the earliest opportunity.

For Labour ministers, there are political as well as practical lessons to learn from Denmark.

In 2015, the country had a centre-left government in trouble and a right-wing populist party surging in the polls, with immigration increasingly worrying voters.

There are parallels with the UK today, as Reform UK maintains its polling lead over Labour.

Downing Street is interested in how a centre-left party managed to defeat the Danish People’s Party, one-time allies of Nigel Farage’s UKIP in the European Parliament, to return to power.

Ida Auken, the Social Democrats’ environment spokesperson, said adopting a tougher stance on immigration meant there was space to pursue progressive policies in other areas.

“For us, it was a licence to operate on the things we want to do,” she said.

“We want to have a workforce that are educated, that have a social security and we do want to do a green transition.

“And we would never have been able to do this unless we’ve had those strict migration policies.”

Some senior ministers in the UK are thought to find that argument persuasive.

Critics would point out that while there are similarities with the UK, the situation in Denmark is different.

The country is not facing small boats arrivals from the North Sea or the Baltic.

Danish is not as widely spoken as English, so language requirements likely discourage some potential refugees.

And while the vast majority of Social Democrat parliamentarians were on board for more hardline policies, there is far more wariness amongst some Labour MPs.

Off the record, some mainstream Labour MPs say they would oppose the transplantation of Danish policies to the UK.

On the left of the party, former frontbencher Clive Lewis argued strongly against adopting the Danish system in an effort to outflank Reform UK.

“Denmark’s Social Democrats have gone down what I would call a hardcore approach to immigration,” he said.

“They’ve adopted many of the talking points of what we would call the far right.

“Labour does need to win back some Reform-leaning voters but you can’t do that at the cost of losing progressive votes.”

Nadia Whittome, Labour MP for Nottingham East and a member of Labour’s Socialist Campaign Group, said it would be a “dangerous path” to take and that some of the Danish policies, especially those around “parallel societies”, are “undeniably racist”.

“I think this is a dead end – morally, politically and electorally,” she told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.

Gareth Snell, Labour MP for Stoke-on-Trent Central, however, said he thought similar policies to Denmark were “worth exploring” and that his constituents did not trust the current system in the UK and think of it as “inherently unfair”.

He said that when asylum is provided to people who can later safely return to their home countries to help rebuild their communities, “then we should support that”.

Jo White, who leads a 50-strong group of Labour MPs in “Red Wall” seats in the Midlands and North of England, would also like to see ministers go further in a Danish direction.

She argued that Labour would pay a heavy political price if it did not adopt policies such as requiring some asylum seekers to contribute to the cost of their stay.

“The consequences are that we go into a general election where Reform will be the biggest challenger in most Labour seats… and we will be annihilated.”