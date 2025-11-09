Govt commit to hold elections in early Feb: Law Adviser

Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Adviser Dr Asif Nazrul has assured that the government is determined to hold the national elections in the first half of February, dismissing any confusion or concerns about delays.

Dr. Asif made the statement on Sunday morning after meeting with judges at the Legal Aid Office in Chief Judicial Magistrate Court building in Rajshahi.

“There is no reason to postpone the elections. They will be held on schedule, and all necessary measures will be taken to ensure a peaceful and festive voting environment,” he said.

The law adviser also acknowledged that the absence of national elections for past 16–17 years has created some public apprehension, noting that nearly 50 lakh people have not had the opportunity to vote during this period.

“The upcoming election is extremely important for these citizens. There is visible excitement among the public, and they are eagerly awaiting the chance to cast vote,” Dr. Asif added.

During his visit to the Legal Aid Office, Dr. Asif also announced a measure to reduce case backlogs: three judges will now share responsibilities previously handled by a single judge, improving the efficiency of daily court operations.

He emphasized, “We are taking various initiatives to reform the judiciary, and the public will benefit from these efforts.”

Judges of the Rajshahi court, public prosecutors, assistant public prosecutors, and other officials were present during the visit.