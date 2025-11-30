Oscar-winning UK playwright Tom Stoppard dies aged 88

British playwright Tom Stoppard, celebrated for his sharp wit and intellectual depth, has died at the age of 88, his agency United Agents announced on Saturday.

Stoppard first rose to prominence with Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead, an absurdist reimagining of two minor characters from Shakespeare’s Hamlet, establishing a signature style that blended complex ideas with humor.

“We are deeply saddened to announce that our beloved client and friend, Tom Stoppard, has died peacefully at home in Dorset, surrounded by his family,” United Agents said. “He will be remembered for the brilliance and humanity of his work, his wit, irreverence, generosity, and his profound love for the English language.”

Tributes poured in across social media, led by rock icon Mick Jagger, who called Stoppard his “favourite playwright.” Jagger wrote on X that Stoppard leaves behind “a majestic body of intellectual and amusing work.”

While theatre lovers knew him for his influential stage plays, Stoppard also made a lasting mark on film. His screenwriting contributions included work connected to the Indiana Jones and Star Wars franchises, and he won an Academy Award in 1999 for the screenplay of Shakespeare in Love.

Born in Czechoslovakia in 1937, Stoppard escaped Nazi occupation with his family and later settled in Britain. He began his career in journalism before turning to playwriting, eventually building a six-decade body of work spanning theatre, television, radio and film, and earning numerous awards. He was knighted in 1997 for his contributions to literature.

Stoppard was married three times and was the father of four sons, including actor Ed Stoppard.