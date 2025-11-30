BNP leader Fazlur Rahman summoned by tribunal

The International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) has summoned BNP leader Fazlur Rahman on charge of contempt of court brought by the prosecution.

The ICT asked Fazlur Rahman to appear in person on December 8 for explanation.

On November 26, prosecutor Gazi Monowar Hossain Tamim submitted a contempt of court allegation against the BNP leader before International Crimes Tribunal-1.

According to the allegation, during a talk show on a private television channel, Fazlur Rahman stated that he does not accept the tribunal. He claimed that the tribunal was formed to hold trials of crimes committed during the 1971 Liberation War.