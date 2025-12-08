Coaching centres to remain closed till Dec 12 on MBBS admission test

A committee on MBBS admission test has temporarily closed all online and offline medical coaching centres in the country on the occasion of the MBBS and BDS admission test for the 2025-26 academic session.

According to the decision, no online or offline coaching activities can operate their activities till December 12 next.

On Monday, Additional Director General (Medical Education) of the Directorate General of Health Education, Professor Dr. Rubina Yasmin, informed it to reporters.

The MBBS and BDS admission test for the 2025-26 academic year will be held simultaneously across the country on December 12.

Meanwhile, the Directorate general of Health Education has made a major change in the number of seats in government and private medical colleges before the admission test.

Earlier, there were 5,380 seats in 37 government medical colleges. As a result of the new adjustment, 355 seats have been reduced in 14 medical colleges, while 75 seats have been increased in three medical colleges. In total, 280 seats have been reduced in the government medical colleges, bringing the total number to 5,100 seats.

Besides, 292 seats have been reduced in 66 private medical colleges. As a result, the number of seats in private medical colleges comes down to 6,001.