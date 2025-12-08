Thai Clear Soup

Ingredients:
* 1 liter Chicken broth
* 200 gms Chicken breast, thinly sliced
* 2 cloves Garlic, minced
* 1 piece Ginger, sliced
* 2 tbsps Fish sauce
* 1 tsp Sugar
* 100 gms Mushrooms, sliced
* 2 pieces Green onions, chopped
* 1 handful Cilantro, chopped
Method:
1. In a pot, bring the chicken broth to a boil.
2. Add the garlic, ginger, and chicken breast. Cook until the chicken is done.
3. Add the fish sauce, sugar, and mushrooms. Simmer for 5 minutes.
4. Add the green onions and cilantro. Serve hot.