Thai Clear Soup

Ingredients:

* 1 liter Chicken broth

* 200 gms Chicken breast, thinly sliced

* 2 cloves Garlic, minced

* 1 piece Ginger, sliced

* 2 tbsps Fish sauce

* 1 tsp Sugar

* 100 gms Mushrooms, sliced

* 2 pieces Green onions, chopped

* 1 handful Cilantro, chopped

Method:

1. In a pot, bring the chicken broth to a boil.

2. Add the garlic, ginger, and chicken breast. Cook until the chicken is done.

3. Add the fish sauce, sugar, and mushrooms. Simmer for 5 minutes.

4. Add the green onions and cilantro. Serve hot.