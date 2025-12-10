BCL leader held in Sylhet for stabbing CID police

The Criminal Investigation Department of police arrested a leader of the Bangladesh Chhatra League, banned student organisation of Awami League, early Tuesday within hours after he stabbed a sub-inspector injuring severely.

The arrested is Rahim Uddin Raju, 33, a member of the BCL central executive committee and son of Rafiq Uddin of Pashchimkona village at Kanaighat upazila in Sylhet, police said.

Acting on a tip-off on Monday, CID sub-inspector Md Khurshed Alam and constable Zakir Hossain tried to arrest Raju from Sagar Dighirpar in the city at around 11:00pm when Raju stabbed in the left arm of SI Khurshed and fled the scene.

The injured police sub-inspector was admitted to Sylhet Osmani Medical College Hospital in the night.

Later at around 4:00am Tuesday, a joint team of the Sylhet Metropolitan Police and CID conducted a drive at Mazumdari area under Biman Bandar police station and arrested the BCL leader Raju from a house of the area.

CID deputy inspector general Md Al Mamunul Ansari disclosed the information in a press conference held in the CID’s special superintendent office in Sylhet city’s Roynagar area in the afternoon.

He said that Raju is accused in six cases filed with different police stations, including Sylhet Kotwali police station and Kanaighat police station, under Cyber Security Ordinance 2025, Woman and Children Repression Prevention Act and other criminal acts.