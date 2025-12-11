Flying taxis to be launched in London soon

Bangla Mirror Desk:

A UK technology company has announced that electric flying taxis or e-air taxis will be able to transport passengers at London airports from 2028. This announcement has opened up new possibilities in the transport and aviation sectors worldwide.

According to sources, if this new service is launched, passengers will be able to travel between airports and specific city hubs in just a few minutes. Since the taxis are powered entirely by electric power, it will be environmentally friendly, silent and fast.

The company claims that the test flight has already been successfully completed and the necessary approvals and safety standards to provide services on commercial routes will be completed within the next few years.

Experts say that such electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) vehicles could change the transportation landscape of big cities in the future. However, the issues of preparing the infrastructure, airspace management and passenger safety are still major challenges.

It is expected that London passengers will be able to enjoy this state-of-the-art service from 2028.