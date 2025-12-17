Dembele, Bonmati take top honours at FIFA Best Awards

Paris Saint-Germain and France winger Ousmane Dembele was named Best FIFA Men’s Player, while Barcelona and Spain midfielder Aitana Bonmati won the Best FIFA Women’s Player award.

The awards were decided based on performances between August 2024 and August 2025, with votes cast by national team captains and coaches, journalists and fans.

Dembele claimed the honour for the first time, capping off a remarkable year in which he also won the Ballon d’Or in September.

He played a pivotal role in PSG’s historic 2024–25 campaign, helping the club secure its first-ever UEFA Champions League title.

“I want to thank my teammates. Hard work pays off; it’s been a fantastic year for me, both individually and as a team,” the 28-year-old said after receiving the award. “I’d also like to thank my family and everyone at Paris Saint-Germain. I hope to be back here again next year.”

Bonmati, a World Cup winner with Spain, continued her dominance in women’s football by winning her third consecutive FIFA Best award, following her third straight Ballon d’Or triumph.

Currently sidelined with injury, she expressed her gratitude in a social media post.

“Nothing makes me prouder than being recognised by players, coaches and fans for the third time in a row,” she wrote on Instagram. “Thank you to FIFA for this award, and to my teams and everyone who supports me along the way.”

With their exceptional performances and consistency at the highest level, Dembele and Bonmati once again underlined their status as the standout players in world football.