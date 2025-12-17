Jamaat Ameer off to London

Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Dr. Shafiqur Rahman left Dhaka on Wednesday for the United Kingdom to attend a series of scheduled meetings and programs with a delegation of the British government.

He departed from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in the morning on a Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight, according to Jamaat Assistant Secretary General and media head Ahsanul Mahboob Zubair.

After completing his engagements in London, Dr. Shafiqur Rahman will travel to Saudi Arabia to perform the holy Umrah.

“If everything goes as planned, he is expected to return to Bangladesh on December 21,” Zubair added.