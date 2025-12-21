Embassy of Algeria in Bangladesh marks Arabic Language Int’l Day

The Embassy of Algeria in Bangladesh on Sunday (December 21) celebrated World Arabic Language Day 2025 through a formal and vibrant ceremony.

The event, held at the Embassy premises in Dhaka, brought together diplomats, academics, technologists, journalists, business leaders, Islamic scholars, students from various institutions, members of the Bangladesh Scouts, and distinguished guests from diverse professional backgrounds.

The program highlighted Algeria’s historic and continued role in promoting the Arabic language at the international level.

Algeria has long been an active advocate for the use of Arabic in multilateral forums, particularly at the United Nations. A landmark moment came in 1974, when the then President of Algeria, Houari Boumediene, delivered a speech in Arabic at a special session of the United Nations General Assembly on the Palestinian question. This event is widely recognized as a major milestone in strengthening the status and use of Arabic at the United Nations and in international diplomacy. Since then, Algeria has consistently supported the promotion of Arabic across diplomatic platforms, reinforcing its presence and importance in global affairs.

The Ambassador also highlighted Algeria’s key initiatives in this field, including strengthening Arabic language education, encouraging digitalization and linguistic research through universities and research centers, supporting Arabic literature, publishing, and translation, promoting academic forums and cultural exchanges, and advocating multilingualism as a bridge for global cooperation.

Professor Dr. Ruhul Amin of the Department of Arabic at the University of Dhaka delivered a significant scholarly presentation. He described Arabic as a language of civilization and faith, tracing its historical journey and contemporary relevance. He recalled President Boumediene’s 1974 Arabic speech at the United Nations as a unique milestone that paved the way for Arabic’s recognition as an official UN language. Dr. Amin also discussed the challenges and opportunities facing Arabic in the age of digital communication, artificial intelligence, and online education, stressing the need for greater investment in technology, digital content, and youth engagement to ensure the vitality of the language in the modern world.

A special highlight of the event was speeches delivered by four children from Algeria, who eloquently spoke about the importance and beauty of the Arabic language, deeply impressing the audience.

The program also included the screening of a short documentary film dedicated to World Arabic Language Day, showcasing the language’s historical heritage and its growing role in the digital era.

Through this celebration, the Embassy of Algeria in Bangladesh reaffirmed its strong commitment to promoting the Arabic language as a living and dynamic medium of knowledge, dialogue, and innovation—firmly rooted in tradition while actively engaging with the future.