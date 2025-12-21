Hindu Aid UK raises funds and concerns

Ansar Ahmed Ullah:

Barkingside, UK – Hindu Aid UK hosted a cultural and fundraising event in Barkingside on Friday, 19 December, 2025, drawing together community members to support their humanitarian initiatives. The evening successfully raised funds for rehabilitation projects and general assistance for those in need, embodying the organisation’s motto: “Serving mankind is serving God.”

The event featured a variety of presentations and performances. Nandita Saha, Coordinator, opened the proceedings, followed by a devotional Gita Path recited by Komol Saha. Dr Sukanta Maitra, Chief Coordinator, delivered a welcome address, highlighting the organisation’s mission and the importance of community collaboration. Mihir Sarkar (FCCA), Former Chief Coordinator, presented the aims and objectives of Hindu Aid UK, while Anupam Saha, Coordinator, outlined ongoing and future projects.

Several speakers also reflected on Bangladesh’s Victory Day and voiced concerns over recent violence against Hindu individuals and attacks on Bengali cultural institutions in Bangladesh. They highlighted threats to organisations like Chhayanaut and Udichi, which represent Bengali heritage and artistic expression.

The cultural segment included vocal performances by Sanjita Dutta, Devmita Chakraborty, Shonjoy Ghosh, Shompa Kundu, Bijoy Sarker, Hashi Rani, and Amith Dey (accompanied by Pretom Saha). Dip Sharma, Coordinator, spoke on the importance of media and publicity, while Ajit Saha, Coordinator, discussed Hindu Aid UK’s vision and future projects, appealing for continued support. A children’s dance performance added a festive touch, celebrating Christmas and the New Year.

Event Coordinator Chinmoy Chowdhury delivered a vote of thanks, acknowledging the contributions of all involved. The evening concluded with a raffle draw, with proceeds dedicated to humanitarian causes. Tonmoya Tania compered the programme.