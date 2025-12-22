Gold hits record Tk 2.18 lakh per bhori

The price of gold has reached an all-time high in the country, hitting over Tk 2.18 lakh per bhori (11.664 grammes).

Jewellers have increased the price of the precious yellow metal as the price of pure gold has risen in the local market.

The Standing Committee on Pricing and Price Monitoring of the Bangladesh Jeweller’s Association (BAJUS) made the decision at a meeting held on Sunday.

On 20 October, the price of gold reached a record of Tk 2,17,382 per bhori.

As per the new decision, the price of 22-carat gold will now be Tk 18,700 per gramme, and 21-carat Tk 17,850 per gramme, read a press release signed by the standing committee chairman, Dewan Aminul Islam Shahin.

The price of 18-carat gold has been fixed at Tk 15,300 a gramme, while that of traditional gold at Tk 12,740 per gramme.

New tariffs would come into effect on Monday, read the release.

However, prices of silver have remained unchanged.

The price of 22-carat silver is now Tk 392 per gramme, 21-carat Tk 374, 18-carat Tk 320, and traditional one is Tk 240 per gramme.

Buyers will also have to pay an additional 5% VAT set by the government, along with a minimum 6% making charge fixed by BAJUS. The making charge may vary depending on design and quality, the release added.