Juicy Grilled Whole Chicken

Ingredients:

* 1/3 cup extra virgin olive oil

* Juice and zest of 2 lemons

* 1 tbsp dry oregano

* 1 tbsp fresh thyme

* 1 tsp coriander

* 1 tsp paprika

* ½ tsp cumin

* ½ tsp black pepper

* ½ tsp cayenne pepper more if you like spicy

* 12 garlic cloves peeled and minced

* 3 1/2 lb whole chicken

Method:

1. Place the chicken on a cutting board with its backbone facing you. Using a pair of sturdy kitchen shears like this one (affiliate link) cut out the backbone by cutting along both sides of the spine, and remove it. Push down on the breasts to flatten the chicken. Flip the bird over and remove the wing tips.

2. Season the chicken. Pat chicken dry and season with salt all over, lift the skin and apply salt underneath.

3. In a small bowl, mix together the marinade ingredients (olive oil, lemon juice, oregano, thyme, spices, and minced garlic cloves).

4. Place the chicken in a large dish (with sides so that the marinade does not spill). Apply the majority of the marinade underneath the chicken skins (this will ensure best flavor), and be sure to rub some of the marinade on the back side of the chicken as well. Keep the chicken flat with skin side up. Marinate in the fridge for 2 to 4 hours.

5. Preheat an outdoor grill over medium-high (400 degrees F) and make sure to lightly oil the grates. Place the chicken over indirect heat (this means, the burner or burners directly below the chicken should be turned off, while the outer burners surrounding it should remain on. Watch the video to see how Adam does this). Cover and cook for 45 minutes to 1 hour or until the chicken’s internal temp reaches 165 degrees F. Check every few minutes, and if the chicken gains some color on one part, rotate as needed.

6. Remove the chicken from the heat and set aside to rest for 10 minutes before slicing through to serve.