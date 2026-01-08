Schoolgirl rescued from Moulvibazar, 2 teens held

A schoolgirl, who went missing in Sylhet on Sunday, was rescued from Sreemangal upazila in Moulvibazar on Tuesday night and two teenagers were arrested for their involvement in this incident.

The arrested, Al Amin Hasan, 18, and Mahi Ahmed Nayan, 18, are residents of Moulvibazar town, police said.

Sylhet Metropolitan Police additional deputy commissioner Mohammad Saiful Islam told that a girl of Class IX was abducted from Silam area under Moglabazar police station of the SMP on Sunday morning while she was going to her school.

The victim’s father recorded a general diary with the police station in this regard on that day.

Moglabazar police station sub-inspector Shahjalal Shubha located the position of the girl with the help of information technology.

Police rescued the girl from Sreemangal upazila on Tuesday night and arrested Hasan and Nayan from the same area, the SMP officer said.

Moglabazar police station officer-in-charge Monir Hossain told on Wednesday afternoon that the victim’s father was not agreed to file a case in this regard against the suspects.

‘We are trying to persuade the victim’s guardian to file a case. Further legal steps against the arrested are also underway,’ he said.