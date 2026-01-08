‘Organisational steps to be taken against rebel candidates’

Organisational steps will be taken against the party’s nomination deprived and rebel candidates for the upcoming parliamentary elections, said BNP’s standing committee member Salahuddin Ahmed on Thursday.

”In some cases, we have taken organisational action and in other cases, we are trying to convince and calm them down. We hope the matter will be resolved,” he saidwhile replying to a question about internal party issues.

”In a large party like ours, many candidates have expectations. Some became disappointed when they did not receive nominations. In the greater interest, for the sake of seat-sharing and to ensure multi-party representation in parliament, we had to deprive many capable candidates.”

Salahuddin said BNP has already taken organisational steps against leaders who are contesting the election in violation of party decisions, while efforts are also underway to persuade them.

Replying about party Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman’s visit to the northern region, he said the upcoming four-day tour of the northern region by Tarique Rahman will not violate the election code of conduct, as it is meant to pay homage to the martyrs of the July mass uprising.

“Some people may be viewing this tour from different perspectives. Paying proper respect to the martyrs of the 2024 student-led mass uprising is our responsibility and a national responsibility. Our leader Tarique Rahman wanted to do this long ago, but for various reasons the visit could not take place earlier.”