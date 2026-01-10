Nation mustn’t return to pre-Aug 5 situation: Tarique Rahman

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) chairman Tarique Rahman on Saturday stated the country must not return to the situation that existed before August 5.

He also stressed the need to avoid violence, revenge and political division while guiding the nation toward a constructive future.

Speaking at a greetings exchange with senior media editors at a hotel in Dhaka, Tarique said differences of opinion are natural in politics but should never escalate into deep divisions that harm national unity.

He said the consequences of hatred and retaliation were clearly visible in the events of August 5.

The BNP chairman assured that if BNP forms the government, it will lead the nation in right direction. Reflecting on key moments in his personal and political life, he said experiences ranging from a funeral in 1981 to events on August 5, 2024, and another funeral on December 31, 2025, have reinforced his belief that there is no justification for returning to the past.

He said these events serve as lessons not only for him but also for party leaders, activists and the country as a whole, urging people across party lines to keep disagreements within the bounds of dialogue, saying many problems can be resolved through discussion.

He also warned that division weakens the nation, a reality that has already been witnessed, and acknowledged the frustration many people feel while noting that there is still hope and planning for the future.

Tarique Rahman told that during his recent visits outside Dhaka, including to Savar, he sensed that people across generations, especially the youth, are seeking guidance and hope from political leadership.

He acknowledged that politicians face high expectations that may not all be fulfilled but said that by keeping the spirit of 1971, 1990 and August 5, 2024 in mind, political leaders can work to protect the country’s independence and sovereignty.

Highlighting the situation of farmers, Rahman said Bangladesh has around 15 million farmers who ensure food for nearly 200 million people. He said policymakers must find ways to support this large community, noting that farmers often lack platforms to voice their concerns, unlike professionals who can engage in dialogue through organized forums.

Paying tribute to Khaleda Zia, Rahman recalled her role as the country’s first woman prime minister in advancing women’s education. He said that if the BNP comes to power with a public mandate, the party plans to focus on making educated women economically self-reliant.

He outlined a proposed family card initiative, saying Bangladesh has an estimated 40 million families, with an average household size of five members.

Tarique also spoke about proposed initiatives for farmers and healthcare reform. He said a major challenge for Bangladesh is healthcare for its large population and noted that even developed countries are struggling to provide comprehensive treatment for all diseases. He emphasized prevention and public awareness as a cost-effective approach, citing European models that focus on educating people about healthy diets to reduce chronic illnesses.

Based on this approach, he said the BNP aims to strengthen healthcare services with an emphasis on prevention.

Calling on journalists to offer constructive criticism, Tarique said that if the BNP forms the government with public support, it will welcome responsible analysis and feedback from the media.

He said such criticism should help policymakers address real problems faced by citizens and move the country forward, rather than serve as criticism for its own sake.

Tarique Rahman returned to Bangladesh with his family on December 25 after spending about 15 years in exile in the United Kingdom. Five days later, on December 30, his mother and former prime minister Khaleda Zia passed away. Ten days after her death, the BNP Standing Committee formally appointed him as party chairman. Saturday’s interaction with journalists marked his first public program following that announcement.