New Bangladesh to be built under Tarique Rahman’s leadership, hopes Modi

India’s High Commissioner to Bangladesh, Pranay Kumar Verma, on Saturday conveyed India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s expectation messge that Bangladesh’s future will be shaped under the leadership of BNP Chairman Tarique Rahman.

BNP Joint Secretary General Humayun Kabir shared the information with reporters by after the meeting between the party chief and the envoy.

Indian High Commissioner Pranay Kumar Verma met Tarique Rahman at the BNP’s Gulshan office on Saturday afternoon, January 10, to discuss bilateral relations and regional stability.

Responding to questions about whether current tensions between Bangladesh and India were discussed, Humayun Kabir said Prime Minister Modi had welcomed the newly appointed BNP chairman and conveyed his expectation that the future of Bangladesh would be rebuilt under Tarique Rahman’s leadership.

He said the Indian high commissioner also extended greetings and held discussions on how the two countries could move forward together to ensure stability.

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, Standing Committee member Salahuddin Ahmed, Joint Secretary General Humayun Kabir, Chairman’s Adviser Mahadi Amin, and Press Secretary to the Chairman Sahle Shibli were present at the courtesy meeting.

Earlier, the head of the European Union Election Observation Mission and Member of the European Parliament, Evers Ijabs, met Tarique Rahman. Following the meeting with the Indian envoy, Turkey’s Ambassador Ramis Sen and Egypt’s Ambassador Omar Fahmy also paid courtesy calls on the BNP chairman.

BNP Media Cell member Shayrul Kabir Khan said Tarique Rahman held separate meetings with each of the visiting diplomats, where discussions focused on his vision for the future of Bangladesh, the country’s international relations, and other key issues.

Speaking to reporters, Humayun Kabir said that since Tarique Rahman’s historic return on December 17, both domestic and international attention on him has increased, prompting a series of meetings with foreign diplomats.

He added that there is strong international interest in Tarique Rahman’s leadership and plans for building a future Bangladesh, particularly after his return to the country.