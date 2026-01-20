Underprivileged people receive winter clothing in Kulaura

Members of Bashundhara Shuvosangho have distributed winter clothing (hoodies and blankets) among 60 underprivileged tea workers and their children from Kaliti and Gazipur tea gardens in Kulaura upazila of Moulvibazar to help them cope with the cold.

In addition, blankets have been distributed among another 70 cold-hit people in Kulaura municipality and surrounding areas.

Around 11:30am on Tuesday, the first phase of the winter clothing distribution programme was held in front of the Freedom Fighters’ Complex in the municipal town.

The programme was conducted by Kaler Kantho correspondent Mahfuz Shakil and Kulaura upazila unit Shuvosangho General Secretary Bashir Al Ferdous.

Bashundhara Shuvosangho Chief Adviser retired associate professor Rajat Kanti Bhattacharya was the chief guest. Special guests included noted social worker and organiser Sufian Ahmed, and Shuvosangho member and journalist Mahi Uddin Ripon.

In his speech, Rajat Kanti Bhattacharya said that the way Bashundhara Shuvosangho is working for the welfare of the country and the nation through humanitarian service and social responsibility deserves high praise.

“Shuvosangho has been reaching out to grassroots and underprivileged people, extending support of all kinds. As part of this ongoing effort, members of Shuvosangho in Kulaura are distributing winter clothing to poor people and the children of tea garden workers to bring them warmth.”

Such initiatives, he said, should serve as an example for other organisations.

Around 12:30pm, during the second phase at Gazipur Tea Garden, winter clothing was distributed by invited guest Nazmul Bari Sohel, general secretary of Kulaura Upazila Press Club. Social worker Rifat Chowdhury and members of Shuvosangho were also present.

In the third phase held around 1:30pm at Kaliti Tea Garden, the winter clothing distribution programme took place with Kaler Kantho correspondent Mahfuz Shakil in the chair and Kulaura upazila unit Shuvosangho General Secretary Bashir Al Ferdous conducting the event.

The chief guest was Sanjay Debnath, senior teacher of Agrani High School, poet, and journalist. Special guests included Agrani High School teacher Abul Kashem, Kaliti Non-Government Primary School Headteacher Krishna Das Olmik, journalist Mahi Uddin Ripon, Lakshmipur Holy Cross School teacher Dilip Das, and tea workers’ leader Dayal Olmik.

Shuvosangho’s Kulaura unit Vice-President Rafiqul Islam Mamun, joint general secretaries Khairul Islam Rumel, Md Moyzul Islam, and Abdul Muntakim Fahim, Organising Secretary Sadia Jahan, Finance Secretary Mifta Ahmed Rafi, Women and Children Affairs Secretary Ariba Jannat Anika, Relief and Disaster Management Secretary Ariful Islam Khan and other members were present.

Addressing the event, Sanjay Debnath said the humanitarian work being carried out by Bashundhara Shuvosangho truly deserves appreciation.

“By coming to remote tea garden areas and distributing winter clothing, members of Shuvosangho have stood beside the children of tea workers, which is a true expression of humanity.”

The tea community, he said, will remember Shuvosangho’s activities with gratitude.

Michael Olmik, Surabhi Olmik, Swadhin Roy, Rumi Karmakar, Monika Das, Shantana Das, Sangram Olmik, Ranjit Roy, Tuni Das, Prashanta Das, Sonali Olmik, and Emon Das – all residents of Kaliti Tea Garden – are students from local schools.

Receiving winter clothing from Shuvosangho, they said tea workers of Kaliti Tea Garden are among the most neglected in Kulaura. Their family members survive on meagre earnings and cannot afford proper warm clothing. Often, they wear their parents’ shawls to keep them warm.

They said this time, however, Shuvosangho provided them with hoodies and blankets for their parents, which made them very happy.