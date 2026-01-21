Warriors fight their way into BPL finale

A moment of boundary-line magic and a clinical display of seam bowling proved the difference at the Sher-e-Bangla Stadium in Mirpur as Rajshahi Warriors defended 165 to clinch a gritty 12-run victory over Sylhet Titans. The win ensured Rajshahi’s progression to the Bashundhara Cement Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) final, overcoming the pressure of a high-stakes Qualifier 2 where every run was fiercely contested.

Rajshahi’s innings was a battle of attrition after Tanzid Hasan (32) and Sahibzada Farhan (26) provided a brisk start.

The momentum shifted violently when Mehidy Hasan Miraz struck twice in two balls, including the wicket of Mushfiqur Rahim, who endured the rare misfortune of a second consecutive golden duck in the play-offs.

Teetering at 80/5, Rajshahi relied on a composed, unbeaten 45 from Kane Williamson and a late, violent 44 from James Neesham to drag them to 165/9.

The Titans’ chase was immediately stifled by the outstanding Binura Fernando. The Sri Lankan seamer was the architect of the collapse, finishing with 4 for 19 while extracting an awkward bounce that the Sylhet top order could not navigate.

However, the night belonged to Sahibzada Farhan’s fielding masterclass.

He claimed five catches, the highlight being a breathtaking “wonder catch” on the boundary to dismiss Khaled Ahmed—a moment of pure athleticism that saw him pluck the ball from the air just inches from the ropes.

Despite a valiant 48 from Parvez Hossain Emon, Sylhet finished on 153/8 as Rajshahi’s discipline in the field sealed their place in the grand finale.