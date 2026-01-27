Fifty Labour MPs sign letter objecting to Burnham decision

Around 50 Labour MPs have signed a letter objecting to the decision to block Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham from standing in a forthcoming parliamentary by-election, BBC News understands.

They have written to Sir Keir Starmer to warn the decision is a “real gift” to Reform UK, as polling suggests Burnham may be Labour’s “very best chance at winning” the vacant Gorton and Denton seat.

The signatories said there was “no legitimate reason” to block Burnham and asked for Labour’s ruling National Executive Committee (NEC) to “re-evaluate”.

Sir Keir has said allowing Burnham to contest the seat would have diverted Labour’s resources away from other important elections.

“Resources, whether that’s money or people, need to be focused on the elections that we must have, not elections that we don’t have to have,” he said on Monday.

The names of those who have signed the letter are not expected to be made public, though they are being communicated to the party leadership.

The NEC, which includes Sir Keir, said blocking Burham would “avoid an unnecessary mayoral election” to replace him should he be successful in the by-election.

The previous mayoral election in Greater Manchester costs taxpayers about £4.7m.

Speaking on Tuesday, Housing Secretary Steve Reed said Labour critics of the move to block Burnham were “entitled to their view”, but NEC officers had voted “overwhelmingly” in favour of the move.

Burnham has been seen as a potential leadership rival to Sir Keir but would have to return to Parliament in order to mount a challenge.

The letter was addressed to Sir Keir, Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood in her role as chair of the NEC, and Labour Party General Secretary Hollie Ridley.

It said the decision to block Burnham had caused a “huge amount of anxiety and anger” amongst colleagues in the Parliamentary Labour Party and party members across the country.

Around half a dozen Labour peers also signed the letter, the BBC has been told.

Members of the NEC voted on Sunday morning to deny Burnham permission to stand in the contest.

NEC sources told the BBC eight members of its 10 members had voted to block Burnham from running.

Only Labour’s deputy leader Lucy Powell supported his push to run in the by-election, while Mahmood abstained.

Burnham refused to comment when asked for a response to the NEC’s decision.

“I’ve said what I needed to say and here I am back in my job. A full focus on my job as mayor of Greater Manchester,” he told the BBC.

When asked if he thought Sir Keir was scared of him, Burham held to his line.

“I’m not making any further comment,” he said.

He had said earlier he was “disappointed” by the move to block him and took a swipe at the Labour Party over how it was made public.

Labour won Gorton and Denton in 2024 with a 13,000 majority.

Reform UK and the Greens are both expected to pose a greater challenge this time round.

Speaking to BBC Newsnight, former Labour cabinet minister Harriet Harman said her parliamentary colleagues should move on and focus on winning the by-election, instead of discussing the decision to block Burnham.

Burnham was elected as mayor of Greater Manchester in May 2024.

His term runs until May 2028.

The Gorton and Denton by-election is likely to be held on 26 February.