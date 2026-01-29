Did not quit BNP-led govt to save 3 ministries from corruption: Jamaat Ameer

Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Shafiqur Rahman on Thursday said the party’s leaders did not leave the BNP-led coalition government of 2001-2006 to save at least three ministries from “corruption that plagued the rest of the administration.”

Jamaat’s late leaders Matiur Rahman Nizami and Ali Ahsan Mohammad Mojahid led the three ministries. Both during their terms and afterwards none, including their strongest critics and even the “sworn enemy,” could accuse them of corruption, Shafiqur added.

The Islamist party’s chief made the comments at an election rally held at Kawran Bazar, Dhaka on behalf of Saiful Alam Khan, a candidate in Dhaka-12 constituency from the Jamaat-led 11-party alliance.

The comments were made in response to BNP Chairman Tarique Rahman’s recent criticisms against Jamaat.

In an election rally in Mymensingh on Tuesday, Tarique attempted to counter allegations of corruption being raised against BNP by different quarters including Jamaat.

“If the BNP-led government was ‘indeed so bad,’ why did the Jamaat leaders not quit?” Tarique asked rhetorically, addressing Jamaat’s current leadership.

“They did not quit because they ‘knew very well’ that then BNP Chairperson and Prime Minister Khaleda Zia targeted corruption with an iron fist,” Tarique added.

On Wednesday, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir also countered Jamaat’s allegations of corruption under the 2001-06 government. While electioneering in Thakurgaon Sadar Upazila, Fakhrul said the two deceased Jamaat leaders and former ministers must also share the blame of corruption as they were parts of the government.