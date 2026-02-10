PCB mediates reconciliation between ICC, BCB

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced that Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) will face no punitive measures for its decision to boycott the ongoing T20 World Cup.

In a surprising gesture of reconciliation, the global governing body also revealed that Bangladesh will be awarded the hosting rights for a global tournament prior to the 2031 ODI World Cup.

The decision was publicised in an ICC press release issued on Monday night following a meeting held in a “cordial atmosphere” between the ICC, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and BCB in Lahore.

The ICC confirmed that under the current circumstances, no financial, sporting or administrative penalties would be imposed on the BCB for skipping the World Cup.

Additionally, BCB retains its existing right to approach the Dispute Resolution Committee (DRC) if necessary.

As part of the understanding reached between the boards, Bangladesh, who is already scheduled to co-host the 2031 ODI World Cup with India will host another ICC event before that date, subject to standard hosting selection processes and operational conditions.

The resolution comes shortly after BCB President Aminul Islam issued a statement requesting Pakistan to proceed with their match against India. The meeting in Lahore also covered the broader future of cricket in South Asia.

Describing Bangladesh’s non-participation as an “unfortunate absence,” ICC reiterated its commitment to the nation, citing its importance as a vibrant market with over 200 million fans.

ICC Chief Executive Sanjog Gupta said, “Bangladesh’s absence from the T20 World Cup is regrettable. However, this does not alter the ICC’s long-standing commitment to Bangladesh as a major cricketing nation”.

He added that the ICC would continue to work closely with the BCB to ensure sustainable development for players and fans.

Bangladesh had originally withdrawn from the tournament after the ICC rejected their request to move matches from India to Sri Lanka following security concerns sparked by the exclusion of pacer Mustafizur Rahman from the IPL.