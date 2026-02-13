Youth killed, 20 injured as passenger bus overturns in Habiganj

A youth was killed and at least 20 others were injured when a passenger bus overturned in Bahubal upazila of Habiganj district on Friday evening.

The deceased was identified as Lokman Mia, 18, a resident of Batpara village in the upazila.

According to sources, the incident occurred near Dubai Bazar on the Dhaka–Sylhet highway at around 6:30 PM, when a passenger bus travelling from Dhaka to Sylhet crushed a bicycle, killing him on the spot.

At that time, the bus driver tried to avoid hitting him but lost control, causing the vehicle to overturn on the roadside and injuring at least 20 passengers.

Later, locals rushed the seriously wounded to local hospitals and medical centres for treatment.

Confirming the incident, Bahubal Model Police Station officer-in-charge (OC) Md Ikhtar Mia said that coordinated rescue efforts with the fire service personnel were conducted.