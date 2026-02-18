Child killed in truck accident in Sylhet

A seven-year-old child was killed after being run over by a truck in the Jaflong area of Gowainghat Upazila on Tuesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Nayan Mia, son of Khairul Islam of Kashipara area in Osmaninagar Upazila. He had been living with his family in a rented house in Mohammadpur area of Jaflong.

According to local residents and police, the accident occurred around 11:30 AM on the Mamaar Dokan–Mohammadpur road when Nayan was crossing the road. A speeding truck hit him, leaving him critically injured.

Locals rescued the child and took him to Jaintiapur Upazila Health Complex where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Gowainghat Police Station officer-in-charge (OC), Md Moniruzzaman, confirmed the incident.