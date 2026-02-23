Raghib Rauf Chy appointed new attorney general

Supreme Court Senior Advocate Barrister Raghib Rauf Chowdhury has been appointed as the new attorney general, said law ministry sources.

Raghib Rauf Chowhdury completed his SSC studies at Kushtia Zilla School and HSC at the Notre Dame College in Dhaka. He graduated in political science from the Aligarh Muslim University in India, and did his master’s studies at the University of Dhaka.

Later, he studied law at two universities in the UK, and secured a bar-at-law degree from the Honourable Society of Lincoln’s Inn in London.

His father, Abdur Rauf Chowdhury, was a Language Movement activist and a Freedom Fighter.