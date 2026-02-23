Govt to recruit 2,701 constables, restore jobs of hundreds of SIs

The government will recruit 2,701 constables to fill vacancies on a priority basis and also reinstate the jobs of around 650 sub-inspectors and sergeants, who were “unfairly” disqualified at the final recruitment stage in 2006.

Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed announced the decisions at a press briefing held at the Secretariat on Monday.

Regarding the restoration of jobs, the minister said that during the interim government’s term, a court had declared the cancellations as illegal. In line with the verdict, the then home ministry had submitted an application to the chief adviser’s office, but the final approval was not given for “unknown reasons,” said the member of BNP standing committee.

Nonetheless, the 650 officers will get justice now, he said.

He also noted that police will be freed from political interference that had tarnished the force’s image during the fascist regime. None will be allowed to influence police activities as the lost reputation has to be restored, he added.

However, the government will work to ensure accountability and efficiency inside the force. Before the elections, the interim government hastily reshuffled officers through lottery. The process was inappropriate and did not ensure proper distribution of skills, he added.

Authorities have been instructed to reshuffle the posts, and appoint capable officers where needed, he said.

He also noted that despite claims of progress on illegal arms recovery under the interim government, around 10,000 firearms remain untraceable.

These are now illegal, and will be recovered through proper means, Salahuddin Ahmed told reporters.

The ministry will also review the arms licenses issued during the Awami League regime. All the licenses issued to serve political purposes will be cancelled, the BNP leader said, adding that hopefully, the entire process will be completed swiftly.