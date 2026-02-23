Unimass, DIU sign MoU for collaboration

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signing ceremony between Unimass Holdings Ltd. and the Department of Real Estate of Daffodil International University (DIU) was successfully held recently at the International Conference Room in the campus. The event marked a significant step toward bridging academic learning with real-world industry practices in Bangladesh’s real estate sector.

The ceremony welcomed distinguished representatives from Unimass Holdings Ltd., including Sherajis Shalehin, Director of Business Development; Mozaher Uddin, Director of Finance & Sales; and B. M. Mekail Sarwar, Head of Brand and Marketing Communications. The event was also graced by Mohammad Masum Iqbal, Pro-Vice Chancellor of DIU, along with other faculty members and students. The ceremony was hosted by Dr. Amir Ahmed, Head of the Department of Real Estate.

The partnership is expected to strengthen collaboration between academia and the corporate sector by facilitating joint research initiatives, knowledge-sharing sessions, internships, training programmes, and curriculum enrichment aligned with current industry demands. Both parties emphasised that such cooperation will play a crucial role in preparing competent, future-ready professionals capable of navigating the rapidly evolving real estate landscape of Bangladesh.

Speaking at the ceremony, Mozaher Uddin, Director of Finance & Sales at Unimass Holdings Ltd., said, “This collaboration reflects the company’s commitment to contributing to talent development and fostering a stronger professional ecosystem. Aligning academic learning with practical exposure will help students gain a clearer understanding of market realities and emerging trends within the real estate industry.”

Echoing similar sentiments, Dr. Amir Ahmed, Head of the Department of Real Estate at DIU, remarked, “This MoU represents a progressive move towards experiential education. Structured industry engagement will not only enhance students’ employability but also encourage innovation, research, and problem-solving capabilities that are essential for sustainable sectoral growth.”

This MoU underscores a shared vision to develop skilled human resources, promote innovation, and create long-term professional pathways for aspiring real estate leaders. The initiative aims to contribute meaningfully to the advancement of Bangladesh’s real estate sector while reinforcing the importance of collaborative learning models in higher education.