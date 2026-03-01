Indian High Commissioner meets Home Minister

Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Pranay Kumar Verma has met with Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed for the first time since the minister assumed office.

According to responsible ministry sources, the Indian High Commissioner arrived at the Secretariat at 10:50AM to join the meeting with Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed.

The meeting continued until 11:45AM.

Several important issues were discussed in the meeting, including the border between the two countries, the Indian IT system, security of the Indian embassy and visa issuance for Bangladeshis, though it was derscribed as a courtesy call.

This was Salahuddin Ahmed’s first formal meeting with the Indian High Commissioner since taking charge of the Home Ministry.