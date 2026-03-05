Khaleda Zia, 14 others named to receive Independence Award

Former prime minister Khaleda Zia is among 15 distinguished individuals selected for the Independence Award 2026.

Alongside the key figures, five institutions will also receive the country’s highest civilian honour, according to a notification issued by Cabinet Division on Thursday.

The government has decided to confer the award on 15 eminent individuals and five institutions in recognition of their outstanding and glorious contributions at national level.

Khaleda Zia will receive the award posthumously for her overall contributions to nation-building, including in the areas of independence, democracy and women’s education.

For their role in the Liberation War, Major Mohammad Abdul Jalil will receive the award posthumously.

In science and technology, Prof Dr Jahurul Karim has been selected, while Dr Ashraf Siddiqui will be honoured posthumously for his contributions to literature.

In culture, the award will go to Hanif Sanket, while Bashir Ahmed will receive the award posthumously. Zobera Rahman Linu has been selected in sports category.

For social service and public welfare, Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury will receive the award posthumously. Others recognised in the same field include Md Saidul Haq and Maherin Chowdhury (posthumous).

In public administration, Kazi Fazlur Rahman will receive the award posthumously.

In research and training, the recipients are Mohammad Abdul Baki, Prof Dr MA Rahim and Prof Dr Sukomal Barua.

Abdul Mukit Majumder (Mukit Majumder Babu) will receive the award for his contribution to environmental conservation.

Among the institutions, Faujdarhat Cadet College will be honoured for its contribution to Liberation War, Dhaka Medical College Hospital for medical science, Palli Karma-Sahayak Foundation (PKSF) for rural development, SOS Children’s Villages International in Bangladesh for social service and Gonoshasthaya Kendra for contributions to social service and public welfare.