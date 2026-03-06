Bangladesh suffer 5–0 defeat to North Korea in AFC Women’s Asian Cup

Bangladesh endured a heavy 5–0 loss to three-time champions North Korea in their second group match of the AFC Women’s Asian Cup at Western Sydney Stadium in Sydney, Australia on Friday.

After showing a spirited performance against China in their opening match, Bangladesh were unable to maintain the same momentum against a dominant North Korean side.

North Korea took full control from the start, dominating possession and pushing Bangladesh deep into their own half with relentless attacks.

Their high pressing, quick passing and well-organised positioning kept Bangladesh under constant pressure throughout the match.

The ninth-ranked North Koreans created several scoring chances early on, though some of their efforts were initially ruled out following VAR decisions.

Bangladesh, ranked 112th in the FIFA rankings, struggled to threaten their opponents and were largely forced into defensive play.

North Korea broke the deadlock late in the first half, scoring twice in quick succession before the break. Myong Yu-jong netted in the fifth minute of added time (45+5) and Kim Kyong-yong doubled the lead two minutes later (45+7).

After the restart, North Korea continued their dominance. Chae Un-young added another goal in the 62nd minute, while Kim Kyong-yong scored again in the 64th minute to complete her brace. Kim Hye-yong sealed the emphatic victory with a goal in the 90th minute.

Bangladesh spent most of the match defending and struggled to replicate the attacking approach they displayed against China in their opening game.

Head coach Peter Butler made two changes to the starting lineup from the previous match, bringing in striker Tahura Khatun and midfielder Airin Akter in place of experienced defender Sheuli Azim and Umhela Marma.

Bangladesh will play their third and final group-stage match against Uzbekistan on March 9 in Perth.

Bangladesh Starting XI:

Mile Akter, Afeida Khandaker, Nabiran Khatun, Kohati Kisku, Shamsunnahar Sr, Tahura Khatun, Monika Chakma, Maria Manda, Airin Akter, Ritu Porna Chakma and Shamsunnahar Jr.