Nahid calls for neutral research on July mass uprising

Jatiya Nagorik Party (NCP) Convener Nahid Islam has called for objective research, writing and analysis on the July mass uprising, stressing the need to document its history from a neutral perspective.

He made the call on Friday while speaking at the unveiling ceremony of the book “Journey of NCP,” the first publication written about NCP.

He said the experiences of the past one and a half years have already shaped the vision for Bangladesh’s future and the nature of upcoming political struggles.

According to him, more books should be written on the July mass uprising and its history should be reflected in music, art, literature and cultural works.

“After some time, we will better understand how the uprising actually unfolded,” he said.

Nahid Islam noted that Jatiya Nagorik Committee was formed by leaders who had been organizing across the country over the past decade, while the anti-discrimination movement was largely led by students on the ground.

He said that NCP emerged from the convergence of these two forces.

The NCP convener welcomed the emergence of various platforms from the mass uprising but said the NCP has positioned itself as the political party representing the movement, as a large part of the uprising’s core leadership has joined the party.

He also alleged that propaganda about NCP is being spread on social media and among diplomats, claiming that the party’s positions on different issues are often misrepresented through selective quotations from leaders.

He said the book outlines the party’s stance on various issues.

Nahid Islam further warned that Bangladesh could witness movements similar to those seen in Nepal in the future if economic security, reduction of inequality and democratic reforms are not ensured.

Among those present at the event were NCP Member Secretary Akhtar Hossain, the book’s author and NCP Joint Chief Coordinator Md Mahabub Alam, publisher Mahbub Rahman of Adarsha Publications, NCP Joint Conveners Sarwar Tushar and Mujahidul Islam Shahin and Saif Ibn Sarwar, convener of NCP Diaspora Alliance, among others.