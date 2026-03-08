‘Let’s go to war,’ PM says before leaving for work

“Let’s go to war,” Prime Minister Tarique Rahman said with a smile as he stepped out of his residence on Sunday morning to begin the first working day of the week.

The brief but striking remark surprised officials waiting outside his Gulshan residence. Moments later, they realised he was referring to the daily struggle of running the country and tackling national challenges.

The Prime Minister left his residence at 8:42am for the Secretariat to attend meetings of the Cabinet Division, said his Additional Press Secretary Atikur Rahman Rumon.

As usual, personal staff and security officials were ready before his departure. When the door opened, the Prime Minister greeted them with his customary smile and made the remark.

Rumon said the Prime Minister reached the Secretariat around 9:30am.

He was scheduled to attend several meetings throughout the day, including meetings with Education Minister A N M Ehsanul Haque Milon, Education Adviser Mahdi Amin and Executive Chairman of the Bangladesh Investment Board Ashik Chowdhury, among others.